...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could
cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires
to more easily spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
Brooks Library to host emergency training exercise Thursday
The Central Washington University Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a multi-agency training exercise on the Ellensburg campus Thursday, and the campus community should be aware that the area around Brooks Library will be restricted to train authorized individuals, according to a news release from CWU.
CWU faculty, staff, and students — plus members of the public — are advised that the library will be closed all day. The library parking lot will be off-limits from 7 a.m. to noon. Caution tape, road barriers, sandwich boards, a digital reader board, and various communication systems will be used to remind passersby that this is only a training exercise.
All of the training activities are pre-planned, and the full exercise will take place between 9-10:30 a.m. If you happen to be in the vicinity of the library on Thursday, do not be alarmed or attempt to report the proceedings to law enforcement.
The exercise will involve law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders from across Kittitas County, along with CWU Police and other emergency services personnel. Brooks Library will resume normal hours Friday. If you have any questions about this week’s training exercise, please call 509-963-2959 during business hours.