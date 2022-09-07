Support Local Journalism


The Central Washington University Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a multi-agency training exercise on the Ellensburg campus Thursday, and the campus community should be aware that the area around Brooks Library will be restricted to train authorized individuals, according to a news release from CWU.

CWU faculty, staff, and students — plus members of the public — are advised that the library will be closed all day. The library parking lot will be off-limits from 7 a.m. to noon. Caution tape, road barriers, sandwich boards, a digital reader board, and various communication systems will be used to remind passersby that this is only a training exercise.

