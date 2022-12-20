...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Weather Alert
After a very cold Thursday morning another round of precipitation
will move in, impacting the inland Northwest by the afternoon.
This system will start out producing snow in the afternoon in
central Oregon and spread across the rest of the forecast area
overnight. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow
sleet and freezing rain in central Oregon Thursday night.
The wintry mix of precipitation will continue to push northward
into the Columbia Basin on Friday. This is a very complex system
and Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly
changing conditions and winter driving. Slow down and take
caution, allowing for slowed travel times, slick conditions, and
poor traffic conditions. Key an eye out for updates to the
forecast leading into this event.
The snow has fallen, the trees have been lit. The town is bustling with events and celebrations. This much-anticipated season is officially in full swing, but not every aspect of the holiday season is merry and bright. This time of year comes with its own stressors and challenges. In this article, we will review a few tips to maintain or even start your healthy habits during the holiday season.
Plan Ahead: It is easy to overbook yourself during the holiday season. Communicate your commitments to your family and friends. Preparing your loved ones ahead of time helps them be more supportive of your holiday goals. It’s okay not to attend every party you’re invited to. It’s okay to set boundaries and say no.
Healthy eating: This one is a challenge for us all. The holidays are about getting together with your loved ones and sharing a meal. During the holidays, it’s impossible to resist those special treats and home-cooked meals. Don’t skip meals. Instead, focus on portion size and filling up on nutrient-rich foods, such as lean protein, leafy green vegetables, and whole grains. Slow down and savor your meal. Remember, one meal won’t “make or break it.” Healthy eating during the holiday season is a marathon, not a sprint.
As long as the majority of your meals are healthy and meet your nutritional goals, I would consider that a success.
Exercise: The snow can make it harder to stay as active as you normally are. When at home, try standing up and walking around every hour to stretch your legs and get your blood flowing. The pool and recreation center continue to stay open during the winter months, and both have a variety of indoor activities available, including instructor led classes and independent exercise. There are rotating classes, including tai chi and sometimes even line dancing, so take a look at their website to see their latest offerings. If you are feeling adventurous and want to brave the elements, you can plan a winter friendly outing with your family and friends. There’s an abundance of snow activities in our county with a wide range of winter sports for all ages and abilities.
Prioritize sleep and manage stress: The holidays can be a particularly stressful time. Prioritize sleep, at least 7-9 hours per night, and carve aside time for yourself to de-stress. It’s hard to enjoy yourself when you’re sleep deprived and stressed, so remember that taking time for yourself is not selfish, but rather is a necessary step to ensure a more relaxed and enjoyable holiday season for all.
New Year’s Resolutions: I have often thought it is one of life’s greatest oddities that the season of celebration and indulgence would be followed by the season of resolutions. Historically, this is the time when gym memberships skyrocket and people commit to intense work out regimens and restrictive diets. We all know from past experience that it is hard to maintain some of these resolutions past a few months. The key to achieving your goals is consistency. Set smaller goals that are realistic and achievable on a long-term basis. Your healthcare home at Community Health of Central Washington is available to help you through any of your New Year’s health goals.
The holidays are a time for enjoyment, relaxation, and self-reflection. Managing stress, staying active, sleeping, and eating nutrient-dense foods will help you make the most of your holiday season and will set you up for success in the new year.
Have a very happy holiday and New Year!
Sarah Ayala, DO, Community Health of Central Washington.