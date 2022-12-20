Sarah Ayala

The snow has fallen, the trees have been lit. The town is bustling with events and celebrations. This much-anticipated season is officially in full swing, but not every aspect of the holiday season is merry and bright. This time of year comes with its own stressors and challenges. In this article, we will review a few tips to maintain or even start your healthy habits during the holiday season.

Plan Ahead: It is easy to overbook yourself during the holiday season. Communicate your commitments to your family and friends. Preparing your loved ones ahead of time helps them be more supportive of your holiday goals. It’s okay not to attend every party you’re invited to. It’s okay to set boundaries and say no.


