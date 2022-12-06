Elise Herman - new

We are definitely in the sick season and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a common fall/wintertime virus, is very prevalent right now. Most kids have had RSV at least once by age 2 years and usually it just causes a mild cold. In some children, especially preemies, young infants, and those with heart, lung, or immune system problems, RSV can be more serious. It can cause pneumonia (lung infection) and bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways). Adults also get RSV, though as with most kids, they usually just have mild cold symptoms. Elderly adults or those with compromised immune systems or underlying health problems can develop more severe RSV.

RSV spreads by direct contact with the virus by kissing, sharing drinks, or touching a contaminated surface). Airborne droplets from a cough or sneeze are also infectious. People are contagious for a day or two before signs of illness and then for 3-8 days after becoming sick.


