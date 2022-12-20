Kevin Dwight

Hello city of Ellensburg and Kittitas Valley residents. I have been teaching science in the Ellensburg School District since 1997 and am the current president of the Ellensburg Education Association. This group is most often referred to as the “teachers union.”

In my work as union leadership, I serve over 200 certified staff members as they work to educate, support, empower,and foster passion in the children of our community. I am very proud of the work I have witnessed through the past years as our work has been difficult and I wanted to start this series of columns to the community with a thank you.


