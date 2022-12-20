...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
After a very cold Thursday morning another round of precipitation
will move in, impacting the inland Northwest by the afternoon.
This system will start out producing snow in the afternoon in
central Oregon and spread across the rest of the forecast area
overnight. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow
sleet and freezing rain in central Oregon Thursday night.
The wintry mix of precipitation will continue to push northward
into the Columbia Basin on Friday. This is a very complex system
and Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly
changing conditions and winter driving. Slow down and take
caution, allowing for slowed travel times, slick conditions, and
poor traffic conditions. Key an eye out for updates to the
forecast leading into this event.
Hello city of Ellensburg and Kittitas Valley residents. I have been teaching science in the Ellensburg School District since 1997 and am the current president of the Ellensburg Education Association. This group is most often referred to as the “teachers union.”
In my work as union leadership, I serve over 200 certified staff members as they work to educate, support, empower,and foster passion in the children of our community. I am very proud of the work I have witnessed through the past years as our work has been difficult and I wanted to start this series of columns to the community with a thank you.
Thank you Ellensburg for teaming with educators and support staff to educate your children through what became a very polarized time to be in public service. Parents, thank you for working with staff to find ways to motivate, engage, and support your child through learning as we learned to build the classroom instruction as it was being delivered. It is true that it takes a village to raise and educate children.
As the Ellensburg public schools have experienced changes in state funding, the path forward between the teachers union and the labor management leadership has become strained and contentious. I say “labor management” because as any teacher strives to do, I want to take this opportunity in my first column to educate our community in the hierarchy and roles we all play in this passionate arena we call public education. It all starts with your tax dollars.
You and I pay our taxes and we elect five members of the community to oversee the programs within the Ellensburg community via the school board. I want to thank our school board for navigating the past and for their work to come given what they are already sharing about next year’s funding for our schools. Our current superintendent of the Ellensburg School District, Jinger Haberer, is responsible for collaboration and communication around all things related to enacting the goals and policies of the school board. This means that her work has an effect on all our staff, children, parents and community members who support our work or use our facilities. However, when this work is strained, contentious, or overly complicated, all our systems struggle to keep pace with change and efficacy.
In this series of columns to you, the community, I want to elaborate on the need for our community to be heard. We are Ellensburg. Not one of us, not a few, all of us. Our civic duty to vote is on par with the duty to be sure the public school system is functioning properly and serving our community appropriately.
The public school system is working in Ellensburg, but in my work as union president, I’ve spoken with various stakeholders and have found the systems to be in need of support and community voice. In the month to come, I will elaborate on some specifics and how you, the community that makes our school system work, can help staff find their footing and endeavor to provide the best possible education for our children.
Kevin Dwight is a science educator of 24 years in the Ellensburg School District. He is a Rotarian, a leader in the local mountain bike community, and passionate recreation advocate.