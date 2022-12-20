CWU-Des Moines

Members of the fall 2022 computer science program cohort at CWU-Des Moines.

 Courtesy Central Washington University

Finding enough workers to satisfy the ever-growing demand in the technology industry continues to be a challenge for the region’s top employers.

The solution for companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft has been elusive in recent years, but Central Washington University-Des Moines is taking steps to ease the tech-training gap with its new computer science program, according to a news release from CWU.


