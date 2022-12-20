Wildcat Pantry

A food drive will be held on the Central Washington University campus is January to help fill the shelves of the Wildcat Pantry.

 JACK BELCHER / DAILY RECORD file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The annual on-campus food drive at Central Washington University will be held throughout the month of January, and the Wildcat Pantry seeks help from faculty, staff, students and community members, according to information posted on CWU’s website.

All month long, Central’s food relief organization will be looking to Pack the Pantry with non-perishable food, clothing, household goods, hygiene products, and other essentials for members of the Wildcat community who need extra support this winter.


Tags

Recommended for you