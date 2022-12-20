...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
After a very cold Thursday morning another round of precipitation
will move in, impacting the inland Northwest by the afternoon.
This system will start out producing snow in the afternoon in
central Oregon and spread across the rest of the forecast area
overnight. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow
sleet and freezing rain in central Oregon Thursday night.
The wintry mix of precipitation will continue to push northward
into the Columbia Basin on Friday. This is a very complex system
and Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly
changing conditions and winter driving. Slow down and take
caution, allowing for slowed travel times, slick conditions, and
poor traffic conditions. Key an eye out for updates to the
forecast leading into this event.
A food drive will be held on the Central Washington University campus is January to help fill the shelves of the Wildcat Pantry.
The annual on-campus food drive at Central Washington University will be held throughout the month of January, and the Wildcat Pantry seeks help from faculty, staff, students and community members, according to information posted on CWU’s website.
All month long, Central’s food relief organization will be looking to Pack the Pantry with non-perishable food, clothing, household goods, hygiene products, and other essentials for members of the Wildcat community who need extra support this winter.
Starting Jan. 3, faculty and staff are encouraged to contribute whatever they can to support the Wildcat Pantry, which has served nearly 700 individuals (a 77% increase over last year) and distributed more than 5,500 items since it reopened in the fall of 2021. The organization has 18 active volunteers and is run by Wildcat Pantry Coordinator Jaeda Nelson.
The CWU campus chapter of PUSH — Presidents United to Solve Hunger — manages a food pantry and provides volunteer opportunities and community engagement events surrounding food justice. Their motto is: “Food is Fuel. Food is Community. Food is Freedom.”
“Students who use the pantry are practicing self-care and sustainability, and we get the privilege to support them as they attend CWU,” Nelson said. “Our work is to help them reach self-actualization and achieve their dreams!”
The first week of the Pack the Pantry drive will focus on non-perishable food items, with an emphasis on cultural foods. Week two will center around gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan nonperishable food; week three will focus on hygiene and household products; and week four will be the Big PUSH, where any of the above items can be delivered.
Donated items can be dropped off at the following locations:
Brooks Library 101C
Black Hall 105, DEC
Shaw-Smyser fourth floor
Barge 305, CWU President’s Office
Boullion 206
Health Science second floor reception office
SURC Service Desk
Cat Trax West, SURC
Medical Center, reception
Hogue 115
University Police and Public Safety Office
L&L first floor south sde
International Building lounge
Cash donations will also be accepted on the PUSH webpage (link is external) (click on “Give to PUSH” and type “For Wildcat Pantry”). Contributions of all kinds are needed throughout the year to support the organization, and next month’s food drive is just the beginning of a sustained effort.
To learn more about the program, distribution hours, and more, visit the Campus Resources page. You may also email the Wildcat Pantry.