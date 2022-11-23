Stewart Udall event

Central Washington University will welcome the director of "Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty" for a screening and question-and-answer session on Nov. 30, according to a news release from CWU.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the SURC Theatre, award-winning PBS director John de Graaf will discuss the new documentary celebrating the work and legacy of former U.S. Interior Secretary Stewart L. Udall. The film follows the trajectory of Udall’s remarkable life from his childhood in a Mormon ranching family in St. Johns, Arizona, to his final 20 years as a writer in Santa Fe, New Mexico.


