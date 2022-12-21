...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
In the midst of very high flu activity across the state, Kittitas County was recently notified of a influenza death in the county, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Health Department.
The death is the fourth flu death in five years in the county
Severity classifications for flu include low, moderate, high, and very high. To date, seasonal flu is the most common respiratory or intestinal virus that is circulating in the state.
Health officials recommend preventive steps to stop the spread of germs this flu season:
• Wash your hands often.
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces that may be contaminated with viruses that cause flu.
Everyone 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccine. Vaccination for people at higher risk of serious flu complications is important. People at higher risk include:
• Young children.
• Pregnant women.
• People with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease.
• People 65 years and older.
“The vaccine this year is a good match for the most common type of influenza circulating, which is influenza A,” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “It is not too late to get a flu vaccine now.”