brookside logo for obits copy

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Gary R. Klein


Gary R. Klein, 72, died Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home in Mattawa surrounded by his family. Gary was born January 15, 1950 in Hettinger, ND. At Gary’s request, private services will be held. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

Tags

Recommended for you