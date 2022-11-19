...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and poor ventilation.
* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Northwest Blue
Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe
Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Shirley D. Hake, 93, of Ellensburg, passed away at Pacifica Senior Living on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg.