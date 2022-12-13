Subscribe
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“Shadow Man: an elusive psycho killer and the birth of FBI profiling,” by Ron Franscell. Berkley, c2022.
“Sinkhole: a legacy of a suicide,” by Juliet Patterson. Milkweed Editions, c2022.
“The sleep prescription: seven days to unlocking your best rest,” by Aric A. Prather, PhD. Penguin Books, c2022.
“Strangers to ourselves: unsettled minds and the stories that make us,” by Rachel Aviv. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2022.
“Ten days in a mad-house,” written by Brad Ricca, adapted from the work of Nellie Bly. Gallery 13, c2022.
“Toil & trouble: a women's history of the occult,” by Lisa Kröger and Melanie R. Anderson. Quirk Books, c2022.
“When I was red clay: a journey of identity, healing, and wonder,” by Jonathan T. Bailey. Torrey House Press, c2022.
“The white mosque: a memoir,” by Sofia Samatar. Catapult, c2022.
“Whole Earth: the many lives of Stewart Brand,” by John Markoff. Penguin Press, c2022.
“Your complete guide to liver health: coping with fatty liver, hepatitis, cancer, and more,” Paul J. Thuluvath, MD, FRCP. Johns Hopkins University Press, c2022
