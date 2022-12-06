Subscribe
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“Confidence man: the making of Donald Trump and the breaking of America,” by Maggie Haberman. Penguin Press, c2022.
“The divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser. Doubleday, c2022.
“First among men: George Washington and the myth of American masculinity,” by Maurizio Valsania. Johns Hopkins University Press, c2022.
“Heretic: a memoir,” by Jeanna Kadlec. Harper, c2022.
“I’m glad my mom died,” by Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster, c2022.
“Looking for the hidden folk: how Iceland’s elves can help save the earth,” by Nancy Marie Brown. Pegasus Books, c2022.
“Muppets in Moscow: the unexpected crazy true story of making Sesame Street in Russia,” by Natasha Lance Rogoff. Rowman & Littlefield, c2022.
“Things that matter: overcoming distraction to pursue a more meaningful life,” by Joshua Becker, with Eric Stanford. WaterBrook, c2022.
“Until further notice: a year in pandemic time,” by Amy Kaler. University of Alberta Press, c2022.
“What you need to know about asthma,” by Evelyn B. Kelly. ABC-CLIO, c2022.
