The Ellensburg School District Education Foundation (ESDEF) awarded 14 Learning Enhancement Awards totaling $8,773.35 at their December 2022 meeting. Learning Enhancement Award applications were available to all Ellensburg School District employees and students., according to a news release from the foundation.
This year the foundation received 17 applications. The following awards were made:
Ida Nason Aronica
Elementary School
• Ida Nason Aronica Parent Teacher Organization, $750, Sky Dome Event
• Joanne Duncan, $500, books for distribution to students
Lincoln Elementary School
• Jared Bronkema, $500, books for distribution to students
• Lilly Weaver, $150, Lincoln Robotics Club
• First grade teachers, $745.50, headphones for use with Chromebooks
• Ashley Wehmeyer, $376, classroom rug
• Karen Foley, $1,000, Ozobots for 4th grade small group sessions
Mount Stuart Elementary School
• Schelaine Bamsley, $500, story workshop
• Heather Burnham, $250, materials for school family nights
Valley View Elementary School
• 1st grade teachers, $712.70, field trip to Woodland Park Zoo
Morgan Middle School
• Tor Blaisdell, $789.15, purchase of refurbished camera to use in Record of Reflection and Growth project
• Nate Bradshaw, $500, field trip to the UW Burke Museum of Natural Culture and History
Ellensburg High School
• Tiffany Price, $1,500, Technology Student Association State Conference Registration
Other
• Early Learning Coalition, $500, books for early learner home libraries
The ESDEF is a non-profit established in 2001 to address growing challenges in the public school system that could not be met through traditional funding sources. In addition to the Learning Enhancement Awards, the ESDEF sponsors the Caring Cupboard which provides supplies to students (identified by their principal and/or school counselor) on an as-needed basis. The ESDEF co-sponsors the Kittitas County Youth Achievement Awards with the Rodeo City Kiwanis Club, and provides a unified scholarship application process for Ellensburg School District graduating seniors interested in applying for local area scholarships.
The ESDEF programing is funded by donations and an annual fundraiser, the Super Bowl Warm Up, to be held at the Teanaway Hall, Kittitas Valley Events Center on Feb. 10, 2023.
The ESDEF board of directors is currently seeking additional members. For more information, contact President Mary Gordon at marygordon@elltel.net.
For more information on the ESDEF and their programs visit the ESDEF website, www.esdef.net.