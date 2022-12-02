Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center on Vantage Highway was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning, according to information posted on the Ellensburg Police Department Facebook page.

The EPD release stated: “Early this morning, shortly after midnight, a structure fire was reported in the 6000 block of Vantage Highway. Emergency responders arrived to find two structures at the ACX facility fully engulfed. The resulting fire spread to the City of Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center. Unfortunately, despite numerous resources on scene, the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center was destroyed along with the involved ACX buildings. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue are handling the investigation.”


