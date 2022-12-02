...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Flames engulf the ACX facility and the Ellensburg Raquet and Recreation Center on Vantage Highway, shortly after midnight Friday.
The Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center on Vantage Highway was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning, according to information posted on the Ellensburg Police Department Facebook page.
The EPD release stated: “Early this morning, shortly after midnight, a structure fire was reported in the 6000 block of Vantage Highway. Emergency responders arrived to find two structures at the ACX facility fully engulfed. The resulting fire spread to the City of Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center. Unfortunately, despite numerous resources on scene, the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center was destroyed along with the involved ACX buildings. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue are handling the investigation.”
The center housed tennis courts, racquet ball courts, a batting cage and an indoor soccer field.
"The loss of the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center is devastating for the community and city of Ellensburg," said Ellensburg Parks & Recreation Director Brad Case. "For over 40 years the facility has served a very important role, especially in the winter months, providing a wide range of recreational opportunities for the residents of Kittitas County. From tennis lessons to kids' birthday parties; gymnastics to in-line hockey; indoor soccer to pickleball; youth sports programs to racquetball, the ERRC has meant many things to many people. However, the ERRC’s most important quality was that it was a place that created friendships and community, and this is what we will miss most."