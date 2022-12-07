...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in
the higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse
Heaven Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima
Valley, in the Lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the
Blue Mountains. However, some lower elevation locations may
also have dense freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Ellensburg School District is seeking a community member who resides in School Board District 3 to join the Board of Education, according to a news release from the district.
At the regular board meeting on Nov. 30, ESD Board President Chester (Jason) White announced that he step down from the Ellensburg School District Board of Education to pursue a new career opportunity, effective Jan. 31, 2023.
School Board Position 3 is open to any person who is a United States citizen and is a qualified voter residing within the Ellensburg School District 3. Applications for this position are open until 5 p.m., Dec. 22. Board members will review applications in January. Interviews will take place on Jan. 25, 2023.
When a school board member resigns, it is the duty of the board to appoint a new member. Appointees serve the remainder of the vacated term and run for election when the term has expired.
Interested parties can check to see if they reside in District 3 by visiting the Kittitas County Assessor’s website and map (click on map search), or by calling the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office. For other questions, please call Ellensburg School District at (509) 925-8010.