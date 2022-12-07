Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg School District is seeking a community member who resides in School Board District 3 to join the Board of Education, according to a news release from the district.

At the regular board meeting on Nov. 30, ESD Board President Chester (Jason) White announced that he step down from the Ellensburg School District Board of Education to pursue a new career opportunity, effective Jan. 31, 2023.


Tags

Recommended for you