Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With the start of the Winter Solstice around the corner, this time of year can be hard. The days are short, cold, and many people spend a short amount of time outside. Roads become slick with ice and the weather seems to dictate if you can drive over the mountain passes or if a trip to the grocery store is worth the extra stress.

Winter used to be a time my family would cuddle inside, do crafts, and just wait for the snow to clear so we could venture out to the gardens again. We were not enjoying each season for what it was, so we set out to find something that everyone in our house could do together during the winter months. One activity that we as a family have found to be our favorite is cross-country skiing. People often picture flat, mellow skiing at a somewhat slow pace. This can sometimes be the case, but it can also be adrenaline-filled, steep-hilled fun. For those who have been downhill skiing, the cross-county side to the sport offers us a different way to engage in an aerobic activity and enjoy the beauty that winter has to offer.


Tags

Recommended for you