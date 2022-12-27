With the start of the Winter Solstice around the corner, this time of year can be hard. The days are short, cold, and many people spend a short amount of time outside. Roads become slick with ice and the weather seems to dictate if you can drive over the mountain passes or if a trip to the grocery store is worth the extra stress.
Winter used to be a time my family would cuddle inside, do crafts, and just wait for the snow to clear so we could venture out to the gardens again. We were not enjoying each season for what it was, so we set out to find something that everyone in our house could do together during the winter months. One activity that we as a family have found to be our favorite is cross-country skiing. People often picture flat, mellow skiing at a somewhat slow pace. This can sometimes be the case, but it can also be adrenaline-filled, steep-hilled fun. For those who have been downhill skiing, the cross-county side to the sport offers us a different way to engage in an aerobic activity and enjoy the beauty that winter has to offer.
The versatility of the sport of cross-country skiing offers beginners flat rolling hills to learn on and for the more advanced skiers, hills to climb and speed down. In Kittitas County and the surrounding area, there are ski areas suited for anyone. There is even an incredible cross-country ski community with trail maps and tips for hitting the trails in and around the state. Over the years there have been numerous news articles that have talked about this sport, comparing it to other winter activities and the benefits and risks but many don’t touch on the one reason many do this activity, it’s just plain fun.
Cross-country skiing provides a full body workout, engaging the muscles in the legs, arms and back while climbing up steep hills and staying upright on the long decent down. The longer and harder a person skis will increase cardiovascular fitness. Endurance is also increased if you consistently engage in the sport. Your oxygen intake is significantly higher than running due to the fact so many muscles are engaged at once while you are skiing. Exercise can help decrease anxiety, depression, and can help improve your ability to sleep. Cross-country skiing is a low impact exercise and is often gentler on the joints than other sports. Any exercise can help with stress, but when you add in fresh snow, the scent of pine and a good workout, it really clears your mind. We have met so many wonderful snow-loving families that love to hit the fresh air when the snow falls.
Cross-country skiing can be as cheap or expensive as you make it. You can often find second-hand cross-country gear sold as a set which include, skis, poles, and boots. You can rent a whole set at our local sports store to get a feel if you should invest in the sport long term. In Ellensburg, there is a groomed trail for classic and skate skiers to use during the snowy month(s) at Rotary Park. These trails are groomed by volunteers not city employees, so please don’t walk on them if you are not a skier. Stick to the paved walkway or walk on the edge of the groomed area. If you want to use local trails at Blewett or Cabin Creek, it is required to purchase a trail pass from the state parks and recreation site, but it is good until April of the following year. Heavy snow gear isn’t needed for this sport, since the amount of moving you do helps you warm up quickly. Waterproof pants are recommended if you are a beginner, since you will spend a lot of time working on your balance. If you have ever wanted to try the sport, or have been meaning to get back at it, now is the time. We have a handful of cold months ahead, so why not spend it outside enjoying winter for what it is. Happy skiing.
Melissa Schumaier is an environmental health specialist 2 with the Kittitas County Health Department.