...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice
accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice
accumulations between two and five hundredths of an inch in
the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the
Washington Cascades.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Nov. 3 was the annual One Health Day! One Health is an approach that addresses the shared health issues and threats among humans, animals, and the shared environment. Human health is closely connected with the health of animals and the environment.
One Health relies on group work and efforts among many partners, including human, animal, and environmental health professionals. Additional partners could include the agriculture sector, pet owners, and communities. Some public health concerns that a One Health approach can address are antimicrobial resistance to infections, food safety and security, and zoonotic diseases (diseases passed from animals to humans). As our world becomes more connected, One Health can be used to protect people, animals, our environment, economy, and help mitigate other threats.
Human populations continue to grow and move into new geographic locations. People are living closer together and our travel around the world has increased. Animals also play a huge part in the lives of humans such as for food sources, companionships, sports, and more. However, the closer we are to animals and their environment, the more opportunities there are for diseases to pass from animals to people. This is called spillover. Spillover can occur due to population growth, travel, land use, environmental change, and interactions with animals. These can all allow for diseases to spread quickly.
These changes have led to the spread of new and existing diseases, especially zoonotic diseases. Some examples of zoonotic diseases include rabies, salmonella, West Nile virus, Lyme disease, zika, ebola, and COVID-19. In fact, around 75% of new or emerging infectious diseases come from animals. Animals may can act as sentinels, or warning signs, for these diseases in humans. West Nile virus can be monitored by using birds, mosquitoes, and even horses as sentinels.
This can serve as an alert for humans since this virus typically appears in those animals before humans become ill. Dogs can act as a warning sign for Lyme disease and dogs will show some of the same symptoms that humans will show. This is a great example of where One Health comes into play. Veterinarians, physicians, epidemiologists, and local public health departments can all collaborate and communicate about the presence of a disease to educate and inform the community about the disease. This helps to protect human, and animal, health.
Another area that can benefit from the One Health approach is food safety. Our foods today are highly processed. If we think about ground beef for example, there is a lot that goes into processing that food item. There are a lot of opportunities for bacteria to contaminate this product. There have also been a lot of leafy green foodborne illness outbreaks. We know some of these bacteria as E. coli, salmonella, and Listeria. Most of these outbreaks can be traced back to contamination. Contamination can occur in many ways.
For example, if the animal isn’t cleaned well enough before processing, or wastewater or animal waste are contaminating the environment where things like lettuce and spinach are grown, can both lead to unwanted bacteria growth.
What can you do to protect yourself and be a One Health supporter? Wash your hand a lot! Wash them after being around or petting animals, before and after preparing a meal, before and after eating food, after using the restroom, etc. Make sure to scrub your hands for at least 20 second (you can hum the Happy Birthday song from start to finish, twice). Rinse your hands well and dry them with a clean towel or air dry. In addition to good hand hygiene, follow food safety guidelines and cook your foods to appropriate temperatures to kill bacteria. Vaccinate your animals and pets (such as against rabies) and make sure your pets and animals stay healthy. Prevent bites from mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas, and avoid animal bites and scratches.
One last thing you can do is to become aware of zoonotic diseases and be aware of the connection between human health and the health of animals and the environment. If you’d like to learn more about One Health, you can visit https://www.cdc.gov/onehealth/index.html.
Lianne Bradshaw, MPH, CHES, is an assessment coordinator with the Kittitas County Health Department.