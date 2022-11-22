Lianne Bradshaw

Nov. 3 was the annual One Health Day! One Health is an approach that addresses the shared health issues and threats among humans, animals, and the shared environment. Human health is closely connected with the health of animals and the environment.

One Health relies on group work and efforts among many partners, including human, animal, and environmental health professionals. Additional partners could include the agriculture sector, pet owners, and communities. Some public health concerns that a One Health approach can address are antimicrobial resistance to infections, food safety and security, and zoonotic diseases (diseases passed from animals to humans). As our world becomes more connected, One Health can be used to protect people, animals, our environment, economy, and help mitigate other threats.


