New information has been provided to assist with the identification of human remains discovered in Kittitas County in 1987, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office
Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson is seeking information which may assist in identifying the following person.
In 1987 unidentified human remains were discovered in a remote area of Kittitas County. Since that time multiple efforts have been made to determine the identity of the deceased person but, so far none of the attempts has been successful. Recently the Coroner’s Office reached out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, NCMEC, for assistance. Based upon previous investigations the age of the person is believed to be late teens, to early 20’s, the following information is what we know about him.
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair color: Black
Eye color: Brown
Height: 5’01” – 5’07”
Estimated age: 14-24
Date found: Aug. 29, 1987
Location found: Kittitas County
A NCMEC forensic artist was able to use the information available to produce a facial reconstruction of what the deceased person is believed to have looked like in life. The artwork is available via the following link. https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMU/1184570
The Coroner’s Office is asking that anyone who may have information related to this case, or who may be able to help identify this person, please give them a call at 509-933-8200
Or call the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, 509-962-7525, Detective Andrea Blume.