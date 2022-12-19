...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM
PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
A number of Central Washington University priorities were included in the proposed state budget released by Gov. Jay Inslee on Dec.14, according to information posted on CWU’s website.
These include employee compensation increases for 2023 and 2024 and robust funding for construction and operations.
Under the state’s two-year budget cycle, the budgets under consideration are for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal years. The governor’s proposed budget will be considered by the state Senate and House of Representatives when they convene in January and begin crafting their own state budget proposals.
Inslee’s proposed operating budget for CWU includes funding for all employees to receive a 4% compensation increase on July 1, 2023, and a 3% increase on July 1, 2024. The operating budget also proposes funding for two of CWU’s proposals to improve student success and access to educator preparation. One project invests $2.02 million to enhance mentoring and tutoring services for CWU students in the Learning Commons, and to expand the highly successful Reading Intervention Center’s work to support literacy among local elementary and middle school students.
Meanwhile, $967,000 is provided under the proposal for CWU to launch grow-your-own residency programs in the high-need areas of elementary, bilingual, special education, and English Language Learners, which will expand access to teacher certification for paraeducators and people who are place-bound within their communities.
The governor’s proposed capital budget for CWU includes $103 million for the construction of the North Academic Complex, which will eventually replace Farrell Hall and the Language & Literature (L&L) Building. The project, initially funded for design in 2021, is intended to be built over the next three years in the open area between Dean Nicholson Boulevard and the current L&L Building. The proposed project includes the excavation of a geothermal well, which will heat the building and other future buildings by harnessing the renewable heat being emitted naturally by the planet. The capital budget proposal also includes $6 million for the design and construction of a Multicultural Center.
“We are grateful for Governor Inslee’s continued focus on educational access and student success, and his commitment to environmental sustainability” CWU President Jim Wohlpart said. “We look forward to continuing our work with the Governor’s Office and the Washington State Legislature to serve the people, industries, and communities of our state.”
The 105-day Washington legislative session is scheduled to end April 23, 2023. At that time, a final state budget will be approved by the Legislature and sent to Inslee for approval.