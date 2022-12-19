...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM
PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Kittitas County updates COVID vaccine clinic schedule
The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) has updated the clinic days available for free updated COVID-19 booster vaccines for the public, according to a news release from the health department.
The clinics will occur at 1 to 3 p.m., 507 N. Nanum St. in Ellensburg on the following dates:
Dec. 22 is cancelled
Dec. 29
Jan. 5, 12, 19, and 26.
If KCPHD provides additional clinics or additional vaccines, notification will be posted via its social media page.
Updated COVID-19 booster vaccine, or Pfizer bivalent vaccine, is available for anyone 12 years and older at the KCPHD clinics. Individuals are recommended to make appointments by calling 509-962-7515, but walk-ins are accepted during scheduled clinic hours. COVID-19 boosters are available two months after completing the primary vaccine series and include the added protection against the omicron variant.
For individuals who received their vaccine in Washington State, KCPHD will be able to access your vaccination records. If you received your COVID-19 vaccines outside of Washington state, you would need to bring your vaccination record to the clinic.
For more information on COVID-19, vaccines, and vaccine boosters, please visit websites such as DOH at www.doh.wa.gov or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) via www.cdc.gov. For information about the upcoming vaccine clinics, visit the KCPHD Facebook page or call 509-962-7515.