Like other hospitals across the state, the KVH Emergency Department is seeing rising rates of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19 causing overcrowding in the midst of staff shortages, according to a news release from KVH.

To slow the spread of respiratory viruses, Washington State Department of Health (DOH) recommends that everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated for influenza and get a COVID-19 booster to lower the risk of respiratory virus transmission and serious illness.


