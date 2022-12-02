Like other hospitals across the state, the KVH Emergency Department is seeing rising rates of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19 causing overcrowding in the midst of staff shortages, according to a news release from KVH.
To slow the spread of respiratory viruses, Washington State Department of Health (DOH) recommends that everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated for influenza and get a COVID-19 booster to lower the risk of respiratory virus transmission and serious illness.
Information on RSV is posted on the KVH website, www.kvhealthcare.org/rsv/, to help you understand RSV, the signs and symptoms to watch for and when to seek medical treatment.
If you or someone you are taking care of are exhibiting symptoms that you feel require immediate medical attention, please call 9-1-1.
If you or someone you are taking care of are experiencing symptoms of concern but do not require emergent care, please contact your primary care provider.
Most health insurance companies offer a 24-HR Nurse Line to assess symptoms, provide support and guidance for non-emergency situations. Check the back of your insurance card for the phone number.
According to an Associated Press article, seven deaths have been attributed to the flu in the state this season and over 1,200 new flu cases were reported from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks.