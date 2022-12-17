Rhonda Holden

KVH’s Rhonda Holden, RN, BSN, MSN was selected as one of 17 individuals throughout the country selected to join the Ground Ambulance and Patient Billing (GAPB) Advisory Committee, as announced by the Biden-Harris Administration Tuesday.

This new federal advisory committee was created in November of 2021 to improve the disclosure of charges and fees for ground ambulance services and to better inform consumers of insurance options for such services and protect consumers from balance billing, according to a news release from KVH.


