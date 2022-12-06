Grace Church gathers readers, singers, and musicians for a livestream version of its traditional Lessons & Carols service at 3 p.m., Sunday, according to a news release from event organizers.
With COVID remaining a health issue — particularly to those who are vulnerable in our community — Grace decided to continue with this livestream event with one change: Grace is allowing the readers, singers, and musicians who give so much of their time to this service to bring one guest each. These limited numbers allows for a three-foot social distancing at the event. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated.
While the live service cannot be opened to the public, it will be livestreamed on Facebook (facebook.com/GraceEllensburg) and later uploaded to the Youtube (Grace Episcopal Church, Ellensburg). Celebrating online allows people to share this holiday tradition with family and friends all over the world even after the livestream. In the last two years we’ve celebrated together with over 500 viewers, locally and across the nation.
Patterned after the original 1918 service used at King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, the celebration begins with the English carol, “Once in Royal David’s City.” Readings and anthems by representatives of area churches from upper and lower Kittitas County follow with carols sung by everyone. Lessons and Carols was first broadcast by the BBC in 1954 and has become an integral part of the Christmas season throughout the world. It’s been a tradition in Kittitas County since 1988. Grace Church is excited to continue this tradition and is delighted to share it for the first time with our new Vicar, The Rev. Dr. Ethan Bergman.
Lessons and Carols 2022 welcomes singers and musicians from the United Methodist Church, First Lutheran Church, Kittitas Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation as well as the Ellensburg Women’s Chorus and the Damman 5th Grade. String Quartet with Kara Hunnicutt, Barbara Riley, Lisa Rushton Smith, and Laina Brown will be featured.
Each year is a unique experience with different readers, musicians, anthems, and carols. Each year features the Kaynor Memorial Pipe Organ, played this year by Rhoda Barber.
A link to the livestream service will be posted on GraceEllensburg.com. Grace invites everyone to gather in their homes, and in unity with one another, to view the service at 3 PM on December 11. Be sure to download the service bulletin and the Lessons & Carols cookie and hot cider recipes to share with loved ones as we gather in virtual community.