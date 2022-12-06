L&C livestream

The annual Lessons & Carols program at Grace Church will be livestreamed at 3 p.m., Sunday.

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Grace Church gathers readers, singers, and musicians for a livestream version of its traditional Lessons & Carols service at 3 p.m., Sunday, according to a news release from event organizers.

With COVID remaining a health issue — particularly to those who are vulnerable in our community — Grace decided to continue with this livestream event with one change: Grace is allowing the readers, singers, and musicians who give so much of their time to this service to bring one guest each. These limited numbers allows for a three-foot social distancing at the event. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated.


Tags

Recommended for you