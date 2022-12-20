Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central and south central Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
After a very cold Thursday morning another round of precipitation will move in, impacting the inland Northwest by the afternoon. This system will start out producing snow in the afternoon in central Oregon and spread across the rest of the forecast area overnight. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow sleet and freezing rain in central Oregon Thursday night. The wintry mix of precipitation will continue to push northward into the Columbia Basin on Friday. This is a very complex system and Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and winter driving. Slow down and take caution, allowing for slowed travel times, slick conditions, and poor traffic conditions. Key an eye out for updates to the forecast leading into this event.
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“The curanderx toolkit: reclaiming ancestral Latinx plant medicine and rituals for healing,” by Atava Garcia Swiecicki. Heyday, c2022.
“The devil’s atlas: an explorer’s guide to heavens, hells and afterworlds,” by Edward Brooke-Hitching. Chronicle Books, c2022.
“Diary of a misfit: a memoir and a mystery,” by Casey Parks. Alfred A. Knopf, c2022.
“For fork’s sake: a quick guide to healing yourself and the planet through a plant-based diet,” by Rachael J Brown. Certain Cabin Press, c2022.
“The future is fungi,” by Michael Lim, Yun Shu. Thames & Hudson Inc., c2022.
“How to be weird: an off-kilter guide to a singular life,” by Eric G. Wilson. Penguin Books, c2022.
“The lost girls of Willowbrook,” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. Kensington Publishing Corp., c2022.
“My travels with Mrs. Kennedy,” by Clint Hill and Lisa McCubbin Hill. Gallery Books, c2022.
“A pros and cons list for strong feelings,” by Will Betke-Brunswick. Tin House, c2022.
“Rest is resistance: a manifesto,” by Tricia Hersey. Little, Brown Spark, c2022.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.