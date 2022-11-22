Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice accumulations between two and five hundredths of an inch in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&
New Fiction
“All that's left unsaid: a novel,” by Tracey Lien. William Morrow, c2022.
“The Belle of Belgrave Square,” by Mimi Matthews. Berkley Romance, c2022.
“Calypso, corpses, and cooking,” by Raquel V. Reyes. Crooked Lane, c2022.
“Dinosaurs: a novel,” by Lydia Millet. W.W. Norton & Company, c2022.
“The fortunes of jaded women: a novel,” by Carolyn Huynh. Atria Books, c2022.
“A ghost in shining armor,” by Therese Beharrie. Zebra Books/Kensington Publishing Corp., c2022.
“Legends & lattes: a novel of high fantasy and low stakes,” by Travis Baldree. Tom Doherty Associates, c2022.
“The marriage portrait,” by Maggie O'Farrell. Alfred A. Knopf, c2022.
“Sometimes people die: a novel,” by Simon Stephenson. Hanover Square Press, c2022
“Theft of an idol,” by Dana Stabenow. Head of Zeus Ltd., c2022.
