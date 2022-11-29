Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&
“Conspiracy: why the rational believe the irrational,” by Michael Shermer. Johns Hopkins University Press, c2022.
“The destiny of civilization: finance capitalism, industrial capitalism or socialism,” by Michael Hudson. Islet-Verlag, c2022.
“The extraordinary life of an ordinary man: a memoir,” by Paul Newman. Alfred A. Knopf, c2022.
“The fight for privacy: protecting dignity, identity, and love in the digital age,” by Danielle Keats Citron. W.W. Norton & Company, c2022.
“Home bound: an uprooted daughter’s reflections on belonging,” by Vanessa A. Bee. Astra House, c2022.
“Inciting joy: essays,” by Ross Gay. Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, c2022.
“Like a Rolling Stone: a memoir,” by Jann S. Wenner. Little, Brown and Company, c2022.
“The modern proper: simple dinners for every day,” by Holly Erickson and Natalie Mortimer. Simon Element, c2022.
“Nerd: adventures in fandom from this universe to the multiverse,” by Maya Phillips. Atria Books, c2022.
“The persuaders: at the frontlines of the fight for hearts, minds, and democracy,” by Anand Giridharadas. Alfred A. Knopf, c2022.
