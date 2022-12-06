20 years ago
Central Washington University has come down with a serious case of football fever. The Wildcats, sitting at 10-0, are off to one of their best starts Nov. 6 in the nation, and the campus is buzzing.
— Dec. 6, 2002
30 years ago
Children will descend on local businesses and hang handmade ornaments on Christmas trees at those businesses for a chance of winning cash prizes and helping the needy. The trees will be judged on Dec. 11 and cash prizes for winners announced. Additionally, the children will collect and place food donations under the tree along with those collected by the participating businesses.The businesses donating the most food will also win a prize. Food donated will be given to the community Christmas baskets.
— Dec. 6, 1992
50 years ago
A Bank of Yakima money bag was found near the Vantage Bridge. Kittitas deputies said the bag was cut open. Deputies today were attempting to determine the origin of the money bag.
— Dec. 6, 1972
75 years ago
Advertisement for Woods Hardware:
Doll houses from $3.20 Steam engines, electric $12.50 Lincoln Logs, $1.59 Chemistry Set, $5.98 Gilbert Electric Trains, $15.70
— Dec. 6, 1947
100 years ago
One of the fierce storms of the year lashed the Pacific Coast with rain and snow yesterday. The storm stretched from northern Washington to San Fransisco and inland along the Sierra range forming the Nevada western boundary. Gales winds measured 72 miles an hour at Cape Flattery, Washington with southerly gale winds of 44 miles an hour at Cape Reyes, California. Flood-like rains fell through the storm area.
— Dec. 6, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.
