...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice
accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice
accumulations between two and five hundredths of an inch in
the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the
Washington Cascades.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
— Nov. 23, 2002
30 years ago
The skies over Ellensburg may be dotted with aircraft for a planned 1993 regional "Wings" program fly-in and safety symposium. The Fly-In is to encourage CWU, FAA and other aviation related agencies to participate and support a Family Fly-In in July and attract as many as 300 to 500 aircraft and a thousand people or more to the event at Bowers Field.
— Nov. 20, 1992
50 years ago
The snow flakes aren't falling yet but Kittitas County Road Department is ready to plow about 500 miles of the 544 operated by the county. Milton Glover, assistant county engineer explained the missing 44 miles consists of road sections such as the Colockum Pass road and sections of other county roads that aren't traveled. In bad snow years the Road Department doesn't plow the old Vantage Highway since new freeway is clear for travel.
— Nov. 22, 1972
75 years ago
The Kittitas County Field and Stream club will sponsor a day-long turkey shoot at the Ellensburg trap grounds on Sunday. Free sandwiches and coffee will be served and other games will be available for those not wishing to shoot.
— Nov. 21, 1947
100 years ago
"Buck" Brown, high school football and basketball star, captured a yearling deer just at dusk near the Damman school. The animal had probably came down from the Manastash canyon. It is now in a corral at the Brown ranch and it is expected that the county game commission will give young Brown a permit to keep the deer through the winter in order to preserve its life.
— Nov. 23, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record