Monica Mersinger

20 years ago

Kittitas County finally has a good coating of snow. Only if it came after Christmas. Residents woke up to anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of the white stuff early in the morning. Plows, snowblowers and pickups with blades attached were busy moving piles of snow out of the way of motorists and pedestrians in a snow removal frenzy — it was the first major snow of the season.


