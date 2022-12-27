Kittitas County finally has a good coating of snow. Only if it came after Christmas. Residents woke up to anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of the white stuff early in the morning. Plows, snowblowers and pickups with blades attached were busy moving piles of snow out of the way of motorists and pedestrians in a snow removal frenzy — it was the first major snow of the season.
— Dec. 27, 2002
30 years ago
Mary Phillips and Phillip Cutlip will present a concert for the community Sunday, Jan. 3, in Hal Holmes Center. The vocalists will perform with accompaniment by local pianist and organist Carol Cross. The concert is free and open to the public.
— Dec. 27, 1992
50 years ago
Christmas retail sales in Ellensburg appear to have matched the reported national average increase of 5 to 10%. Cold weather gear flew off the shelves early due to the cold snap and warming weather didn't seem to be a factor in increased purchases. Ostranders's Joe Schwab said the increase was 10% over last year with men's shaving needs a hot item as well as lady's perfurmes. Don Berry, Berry's Department Store had sales higher than expected. Woods Ace Hardware's John Woods said business has been good all year.
— Dec. 27, 1972
75 years ago
An increase of 1.8 cents a gallon for Standard Oil Company gasoline went into effect today, boosting the price form 23.2 to 25 cents for the regular brand from 25.2 to 27 cents for the premium grade. Other companies contacted did not know if they would raise their rates.
— Dec. 27, 1947
100 years ago
The Chief of Police of Alliance, Ohio, is looking for Mr. Allen, 55, who may reside nearby to give some really good news. If Mr. Allen can be located he will be given his share of an estate. Mr. Allen is described as born in Ohio, is a moulder by trade and plays the violin and B flat tuba. The Alliance Ohio police is confident that description should aide in locating Mr. Allen.
— Dec. 27, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record