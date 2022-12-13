Monica Mersinger

20 years ago

Property owners worried about the extension of Bowers Road for 1 1/2 miles to Reecer Creek Road north of Ellensburg have prompted a change in the proposed route of the new road on its west end. The changes by engineering preference to straighten the proposed route along the section lines. The proposed route will improve to and from the county airport, Bowers Field, where an industrial and business park are being developed.


