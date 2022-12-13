Property owners worried about the extension of Bowers Road for 1 1/2 miles to Reecer Creek Road north of Ellensburg have prompted a change in the proposed route of the new road on its west end. The changes by engineering preference to straighten the proposed route along the section lines. The proposed route will improve to and from the county airport, Bowers Field, where an industrial and business park are being developed.
— Dec.13, 2002
30 years ago
The Ellensburg Public Library is encouraging local residents to add the library to their holiday shopping lists. Celeste Kline, librarian, and Verna Guatney, library specialist, explained residents can help purchase new books for the library by selecting a book from the offerings available and then purchasing it for the library’s collection. Ms. Kline and Guatney said residents can look at the Christmas tree just inside the library doors which is decorated with cards describing each book. The books could be purchased in honor or memory of someone, and the individual who purchased the book will be the first allowed to check it out.
— Dec.14, 1992
50 years ago
Last night’s low in Ellensburg was 6 degrees below zero, a drop from Tuesday’s high of 18. Officially, there are still 2 inches of snow on the ground.
— Dec. 13, 1972
75 years ago
To facilitate the expected heavy volume of last-minute Christmas shopping, the majority of Ellensburg retail stores will remain open on the evenings of the days immediately proceeding the holiday. The stores will remain open until 9 o’clock Dec. 20 and until the same hour on Monday and Tuesday Dec. 22-23. The Ellensburg Post Office will be open until 6 p.m.
— Dec. 13, 1947
100 years ago
It was officially confirmed that Santa Claus himself will surely be here in Ellensburg for its first community Christmas tree at Fourth and Pearl commencing at 7 o’clock. Children were wondering if Santa would be able to make it just two days before Christmas. Boxes of candy, oranges, popcorn and nuts will be given away to every youngster and no one will be left out. Camp Fire girls handed over 700 boxes of treats for all to enjoy. There will be carols, dancers and many events for all ages. The giant Christmas tree arrived and will be erected today.
— Dec. 13, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.