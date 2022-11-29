...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Santa is coming to Fitterer’s! Saturday Nov. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each child in the store will receive a special gift and the Kittitas High School yearbook staff will be snapping photographs of your memories and taking orders for photos to share with your family to remember the special holiday season.
— Nov. 29, 2002
30 years ago
Wagon rides with Santa were part of the Kittitas County Fair’s Holiday Festival and Craftshow. Offering rides using big Shire draft horses was Chuck Cameron, of Ellensburg and his daughter Sharon Witman of Lynden. Another popular event is ice carving demonstrations.
— Nov. 29, 1992
50 years ago
For the second time, Ellensburg neighborhoods lost power due to cats climbing into the transformer sending one to cat heaven. Power went out at 11:45 a.m. and was restored about 15 minutes later. The outage hit customers north of 19th between Walnut and Alder. The same area that experienced an outage a day earlier. After the second cat caused an outage and survived the incident, a cat catcher was installed to prevent harm to the cats and stop outages due to the “cat-castrope”.
— Nov. 29, 1972
75 years ago
The Sunset Ski Lodge, adjacent to the Sunset Lodge at the lower end of Lake Keechelus, burned to the ground in the morning when a blaze started on the roof of the structure. No injuries were reported. -
— Nov. 29, 1947
100 years ago
Whitman College and citizens of Walla Walla joined in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the death of Marcus Whitman, famed missionary pioneer of old Oregon Territory, which were massacred on November 1847. Mrs. Nancy Jacobs a survivor of the massacre is the honored guest.
— Nov. 29, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.