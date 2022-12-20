Monica Mersinger

20 years ago

A 12-ton charge of TNT promptly at 1 o’clock removed a ledge of rock weighing approximately 60,000 tons at the government storage dam at Rimrock. The rock slid into the Tieton River and later will be piled against the core wall of the dam to be the largest earth wall dam ever constructed in this country.


