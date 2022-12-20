...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Weather Alert
After a very cold Thursday morning another round of precipitation
will move in, impacting the inland Northwest by the afternoon.
This system will start out producing snow in the afternoon in
central Oregon and spread across the rest of the forecast area
overnight. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow
sleet and freezing rain in central Oregon Thursday night.
The wintry mix of precipitation will continue to push northward
into the Columbia Basin on Friday. This is a very complex system
and Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly
changing conditions and winter driving. Slow down and take
caution, allowing for slowed travel times, slick conditions, and
poor traffic conditions. Key an eye out for updates to the
forecast leading into this event.
A 12-ton charge of TNT promptly at 1 o’clock removed a ledge of rock weighing approximately 60,000 tons at the government storage dam at Rimrock. The rock slid into the Tieton River and later will be piled against the core wall of the dam to be the largest earth wall dam ever constructed in this country.
— Dec. 20, 2002
30 years ago
Santa Claus presented local foster children with gifts at a party sponsored by the Kittitas County Foster Parent Association. Fifteen foster children attended the party and in addition to opening gifts they get to break open a pinata and play “pin the nose on Rudolph”. Santa got help from Carl Chadsey.
— Dec. 20, 1992
50 years ago
June Farrell leaves the library board this month after 10 years which have seen the city facility change and grow from 4,000 square foot Carnegie Library to the present, modern, 14,000 square foot structure at the corner of Ruby and Third. According to city regulations, Mrs. Farrell must step down after serving two consecutive five year terms. “When I was appointed in 1962 the pretty little Carnegie library was our buliding. By 1966, things had gotten so desperate we put the question on the ballot and got more than a 59 per cent approval,” explained Farrell.
— Dec. 20, 1972
75 years ago
As another feature of Ellensburg’s 1947 community Christmas observation, a 70 voice non-denominational choir will lead carol singing Tuesday at the community Christmas tree at Seventh and Pearl streets. Wayne Hertz, head of the music department at the Central Washington College wlll lead the choir. The program will be broadcast Christmas morning over station KXLE.
— Dec. 20, 1947
100 Years Ago
People coming up from the lower valley this morning reported that rain fell there during the night and that it froze and the whole town was covered with a coating of ice, even worse than conditions here.
— Dec. 20, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.