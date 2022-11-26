Roger McCune

Happy Thanksgiving! I love Thanksgiving day because it truly is a time for “counting my blessings and naming them one by one”. It seems that I always realize a blessing that I hadn’t considered. As time passes I find a need to consider my blessings much more often, like once a week, or even every day. It helps me know that God’s grace and love surpass my realization, even my understanding.

There is a challenging and provocative verse in Romans 8:28, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” This verse invites me to discover in what way God has worked in a particular situation for good. In most cases, I can see and understand His working for good.


