Happy Thanksgiving! I love Thanksgiving day because it truly is a time for “counting my blessings and naming them one by one”. It seems that I always realize a blessing that I hadn’t considered. As time passes I find a need to consider my blessings much more often, like once a week, or even every day. It helps me know that God’s grace and love surpass my realization, even my understanding.
There is a challenging and provocative verse in Romans 8:28, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” This verse invites me to discover in what way God has worked in a particular situation for good. In most cases, I can see and understand His working for good.
I have a large garden that I irrigate from an irrigation ditch by gravity flow: the water flows down a furrow beside the plants. Well, this last spring a high spot came about at the top of the row, which required extra digging to get the water to run down the furrow. I was becoming exhausted to a point of wanting to throw my shovel down and walk away. At that moment a still quietness came to me, and I sat down in my work chair where I could think rationally. At that point, I was able to formulate a plan for approaching the high spots so the water would flow. I had truly wanted to throw in the towel and quit. I believe that God stepped in at that moment and blessed me by calming me down and giving me a plan. I then took time and gave thanks. This experience helped me understand and believe that God was blessing the garden.
Another challenging Bible passage is Philippians chapter 4, verse 6, “Do not be anxious about anything, but by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” My struggle and question in this passage is that if I am anxious and worried about something, what is there to give thanks for? Well, perhaps the answer would be to remember how God answered my frustration in the garden last summer and to know His blessings.
Sometimes blessings are hard to discern and appreciate as God working in our lives. James chapter one, verses two through four, is a passage showing that blessings may come from our trials: “Consider it pure joy my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” Perhaps a helpful understanding of that passage would be: as we involve God in our trials and troubles we are able to see good come from it and our faith grows.
This Thanksgiving time I want to give thanks from a new perspective.
Roger McCune is the pastor at the Thorp Community Church.