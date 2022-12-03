If we haven’t met, I love Christmas. Everything about it. Obviously, first for the spiritual significance that it is for those who follow Jesus. But I also just adore most things Christmas.
When Nov. 1 hits, I’m chomping at the bit to start decorating, watching Christmas movies, and playing the fireplace on Netflix (make your own magic, friends!). Bring on the snow, lights, decoration, advent calendars, (Oh! I need to start mine!), other people’s baking.
I know that part of it is that I absolutely love surprises. I love being surprised; I love planning surprises for others. I enjoy it so much, that I sometimes have a hard time keeping surprises quiet.
I am not good at waiting. And yet, Advent is all about waiting; Christmas is all about waiting It’s also about the waiting ending. The culmination of a season of waiting. We wait for parties, for presents, for time with family and friends, for candlelight service, for Christmas morning. We wait for surprises, and maybe we hope for miracles.
Two years ago, our second child was born Dec 22, 2020. Waiting for her arrival during the Advent season and then celebrating Christmas right after was one of the most unique experiences I could have had. Because it reminded me to celebrate the waiting.
Why should we celebrate the waiting? What deeper significance does waiting have to do with the birth of Jesus? We call the time leading up to Christmas “advent” and it comes from a Latin word, meaning “appearing” or “coming.”
During Advent, and celebrating Jesus’ birthday, we are looking back to Jesus’ first coming at Christmas … and we look forward to his second coming,
By doing so, we get in touch with the felt experience of living in the in-between.
We live in the now, where Jesus has come as a baby, he’s died and rose, and commissioned us into his kingdom.
But we are also in the not yet of the final wholeness of his Kingdom, where we have just a taste of unity, peace, love, hope, and joy and light that comes with Christmas.
But the world still isn’t right yet.
So, we wait.
When we read through the greater story of the Bible, we see this theme of the people of God waiting.
Come long-expected Jesus.
We see the progression of the main stories that we may know from Sunday school.
Adam and Eve leading to the fall and sin corrupting out world.
Moses leading God’s people out of slavery.
Joseph faithfully serving the Lord to provide for his people.
David establishing an earthly throne and Kingdom.
Jonah throwing a fit because the Ninevites weren’t worthy of God’s mercy in his opinion.
And then, exile. More waiting.
When the people of God were in exile was when most of the book of Isaiah was written, which is where we see many of the prophecies regarding the Birth of Christ coming from.
So while they are waiting for the Messiah, they are given a picture of what kind of Kingdom their Messiah would bring. The promise of the Messiah who would restore peace on Earth was well known to those who followed the Lord. To a group of people who were captives, this kind of world had to sound impossible.
They were waiting for a miracle that sounded impossible.
And yet, everything leading up to this point for God’s people had seemed impossible.
When we read through the stories of scripture, we see so many miracles that were long waited for.
Babies born to infertile women, babies saved from death, impossible deliverance from perilous circumstances, the stories of God’s people in the Old Testament are filled with the miraculous. But we recognize that while we know the end of the story, those people in the Bible did not know how it would happen.
Abraham didn’t know for sure that Isaac wouldn’t be sacrificed.
Moses didn’t know for sure that they would escape Egypt.
Esther didn’t know for sure that the King wouldn’t kill her
David didn’t know how he would be made king, just that God had promised that he would be.
They had to wait and see how it would all turn out. Each of the miracles that we see in scripture didn’t happen in a vacuum.It was waited for, prayed for, worried about, pondered on. Action was taken, obedience was practiced and when their waiting was fulfilled, they celebrated.
God’s people waited on him for their miracles and God’s People waited on Him for their Messiah. As they waited, Isaiah reminded the people of God WHO they are waiting on. Who the messiah will be.
He’ll be born of a virgin, in Bethlehem, He will bring peace to the world, and he will rule as the rightful King that he is. The miracle that came from the line of David fulfilled in a manger. A new kingdom, one that brings true peace.
He is who God’s people waited for, and he is who each of us are waiting for as well ... even if we don’t even know it.
What are you waiting for this season?
Are you waiting on a miracle this season?
There is something sacred about the waiting. It is set apart, it is holy.
Which is why during Christmas, we remember the waiting. And we can even celebrate the tension of the waiting.
Because the same Creator God who promises power, presence, wholeness, and hope to his people is the same one who entered into our world; to know our mess, our humanity, our joy, and our sorrow.
So whatever your miracle is that you’re waiting for this Christmas season; we remember the humility of the God who came as a baby in the manger, and brought the hope of restoration to our world.
Rev. Rebecca Thomas is that associate pastor at New Life Assembly Church.