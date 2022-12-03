Rebecca Thomas

If we haven’t met, I love Christmas. Everything about it. Obviously, first for the spiritual significance that it is for those who follow Jesus. But I also just adore most things Christmas.

When Nov. 1 hits, I’m chomping at the bit to start decorating, watching Christmas movies, and playing the fireplace on Netflix (make your own magic, friends!). Bring on the snow, lights, decoration, advent calendars, (Oh! I need to start mine!), other people’s baking.


