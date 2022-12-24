Don Green

Christmas is such a wonderful time of the year when we give special attention to the birth of the Christ child. There are so many parts to the Christmas story — the journey to Bethlehem, the stable, a manger, angels, shepherds, the evil King Herod, wise men, and an escape to Egypt. Have you ever considered what the Christmas story might have been like from Joseph’s perspective?

Betrothed but not yet married to his bride, Joseph probably had dreams and plans — a loving dutiful wife, a successful carpentry business, children, happiness … all the things a good, righteous Jewish man could hope for. Suddenly, everything seemed on the verge of falling apart — his life, his future, and his faith were about to be shaken. We read about Joseph and Mary that “before they came together, she was found to be with child.” (Matt 1:18) As far as Joseph knew, there was only one explanation — Mary had been unfaithful to him and now she was pregnant. How devastated he must have felt. Being a kind and righteous man, he decided to end their relationship quietly to save Mary from public humiliation.


