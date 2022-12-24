...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Christmas is such a wonderful time of the year when we give special attention to the birth of the Christ child. There are so many parts to the Christmas story — the journey to Bethlehem, the stable, a manger, angels, shepherds, the evil King Herod, wise men, and an escape to Egypt. Have you ever considered what the Christmas story might have been like from Joseph’s perspective?
Betrothed but not yet married to his bride, Joseph probably had dreams and plans — a loving dutiful wife, a successful carpentry business, children, happiness … all the things a good, righteous Jewish man could hope for. Suddenly, everything seemed on the verge of falling apart — his life, his future, and his faith were about to be shaken. We read about Joseph and Mary that “before they came together, she was found to be with child.” (Matt 1:18) As far as Joseph knew, there was only one explanation — Mary had been unfaithful to him and now she was pregnant. How devastated he must have felt. Being a kind and righteous man, he decided to end their relationship quietly to save Mary from public humiliation.
God had other plans, however, and explained in a dream to Joseph that Mary’s child was conceived by the Holy Spirit of God and would save his people from their sins. He should not be afraid to take her as his wife. What an awesome moment for Joseph to realize that the fulfillment of prophecy, the long-awaited promise of the Messiah was being fulfilled, not only in his lifetime but through him specifically. It was humbling and awe-inspiring at the same time. Joseph obeyed the Lord and took Mary as his wife but was not intimate with her until she had given birth to Jesus. That itself may be considered a selfless gesture on the part of Joseph.
What we often do not realize is that in obeying God as he did, Joseph’s reputation, and likely his business, would be damaged irreparably. Everybody in that shame/honor culture would know that the child was not born nine months after their marriage, they would know Mary was already pregnant. As a result, the couple would be shamed, excluded socially, and rejected. In essence, they would be second-class citizens from then on. That is the life to which Joseph had to look forward — certainly not what he had dreamed and planned for his family.
Joseph would not only lose his reputation, he would also lose his comfort and safety. We learn later in Matthew that King Herod tried to kill the young Jesus, so Joseph had to flee to Egypt to keep his wife and child safe. Travel was difficult in those days. There were added expenses and the necessity of cutting ties with family and friends while he was gone. Yet, when the angel came to Joseph in another dream telling him to flee, he didn’t hesitate. This all speaks to Joseph’s faithfulness and righteous character. He put the needs of his family above his own comfort. I’m sure the transient nature of their early family life hurt his carpentry business, and living as a refugee in Egypt certainly made his life more difficult.
Yet, even though Jesus was not his biological son, Joseph adopted him as his own and cared for him. He was Jesus’ earthly father in every sense of the word, requiring all the sacrifices that parents typically make for their children. Imagine for a moment, the pressure of raising the Son of God! Even though Jesus was deity, he still had to learn and grow. We read that he increased in wisdom and stature and favor with God and man. (Luke 2:52) We can assume that Joseph patiently fathered Jesus, instructing him in the O.T. scriptures, teaching him the trade of carpentry, and modeling what faithful Godly manhood looks like.
We don’t know what happened to Joseph after he is last mentioned in regard to Jesus’ visit to the temple at age 12. But we do know his legacy: barely mentioned in scripture and mostly forgotten in church history; but remembered by God as a faithful servant, who said yes to the difficult task of raising God’s one and only son. Joseph is truly the unsung hero of Christmas.
Don Green is the pastor of the First Christian Church.