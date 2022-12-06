Support Local Journalism


To see “The Wiz” or not to see “The Wiz”? That was the question facing me when I learned my scheduled Dec. 3 Matinee was canceled. A main cast member was injured and his understudy needed time to “run through” the show. After serious discussion, my friend and I decided to stay in Seattle for the evening show. That made for a rather long afternoon’s journey into night, but at approximately 7:40 p.m., the show went on. And I am so glad we stayed! If you have followed my theatre columns for the past 21 years, you know I rarely give rave reviews to a show. If I do, that “rave” is deserved and special. I have nothing but raves for “The Wiz”, which is the best show to play at 5th Avenue Theatre since “Beauty And The Beast” eleven months ago.

The word “reimagining” is grossly over-used these days when discussing more contemporary versions of classic stories. To me, “The Wiz” is less of a “reimagining” and more of a faithful revitalization of L. Frank Baum’s original fantasy “The Wizard Of Oz.” “The Wiz” follows the book, which means it follows Baum much more faithfully than the beloved MGM movie from 1939. It is the story we cherish about Dorothy and friends, a humbug Wizard, and the Good and Wicked Witches Of Oz told from a distinctly African-American perspective.


