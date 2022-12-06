To see “The Wiz” or not to see “The Wiz”? That was the question facing me when I learned my scheduled Dec. 3 Matinee was canceled. A main cast member was injured and his understudy needed time to “run through” the show. After serious discussion, my friend and I decided to stay in Seattle for the evening show. That made for a rather long afternoon’s journey into night, but at approximately 7:40 p.m., the show went on. And I am so glad we stayed! If you have followed my theatre columns for the past 21 years, you know I rarely give rave reviews to a show. If I do, that “rave” is deserved and special. I have nothing but raves for “The Wiz”, which is the best show to play at 5th Avenue Theatre since “Beauty And The Beast” eleven months ago.
The word “reimagining” is grossly over-used these days when discussing more contemporary versions of classic stories. To me, “The Wiz” is less of a “reimagining” and more of a faithful revitalization of L. Frank Baum’s original fantasy “The Wizard Of Oz.” “The Wiz” follows the book, which means it follows Baum much more faithfully than the beloved MGM movie from 1939. It is the story we cherish about Dorothy and friends, a humbug Wizard, and the Good and Wicked Witches Of Oz told from a distinctly African-American perspective.
Director/Choreographer Kelli Foster Warder discusses the cultural impact of the show in the 1970s and beyond: “The Wiz” brought Black culture into the mainstream in a new way...(It) changed the conversation on what is possible for everyone. It changed the conversation on what will sell, what will last, who gets seen and valued, and whose stories get told.”
The musical score by Charlie Smalls and others is a super mega-mix of rock, soul, funk, rhythm and blues, and gospel. I even heard hints of disco during the thrillingly staged “Tornado Ballet”. The musical direction by S. Renee Clark and 5th Avenue orchestra is superb.
The original Broadway production won seven Tony Awards and made a star out of the dynamic Stephanie Mills as Dorothy. After the Broadway success, came the infamous 1978 film version. Diana Ross demanded that she, at age 34, play Dorothy as a schoolteacher in NYC. The entire film was sacrificed to the preposterous whims of Ross, and Oz was merely NYC flipped upside down. So, in the film, Dorothy essentially goes nowhere. The film is so disastrously dire, it closed down Motown’s movie division. NBC TV made an earnest attempt to restore the musical’s reputation with a 2015 “live presentation.” Well... I’m glad NBC has stopped producing these “live events” during the Christmas holidays.
Do not fear, however, because everything is as it should be in the 5th Avenue production. Dorothy (Kataka Corn) is once again a teenage schoolgirl from Kansas blown to colorful Oz by a tornado.
“The Wiz” is alive again, with some delightful star turns and some regretfully short but sweet diva moments. Understudy Nicholas Japaul Bernard went on as The Scarecrow for the first time Dec. 3 and did a fine job; his natural exuberance perfectly covered for a few minor missteps. Miss Corn is smart, resourceful, endearing, and everything that Dorothy should be. All of Dorothy’s friends received enthusiastic applause at their first appearances. Phillip Attmore steals the show as a whirling dervish, tap-dancing Tin Man. Once Attmore starts dancing, the energy never stops! And Nate Tenenbaum struts his stuff in fine fashion as the Cowardly Lion, who affectionately refers to Dorothy as “Little Mama”; a very sweet touch I found absolutely delightful. Be Russell appears as the powerful but all-too-human Wiz; the gender switch obviously borrowed from Queen Latifah’s appearance in the NBC event.
My only real disappointment is that the Good and Wicked Witches Of Oz, played by Sarah Russell, Trina Mills, and Shaunyce Omar, do not receive much stage time. Each does a glorious “diva turn”, and each sings a show-stopping solo number. The ladies definitely make the most out of the moments they do have. And I was sad that Dorothy’s dog Toto does not go with her to Oz. So I have to give a special dog lover’s “shout out” to delightful dogs Nessa and “Toto Understudy” Alfie.
“The Wiz” saves its biggest moment for The End. Dorothy doesn’t need the soulful longing of Judy Garland here, but she requires the big Broadway belt of Stephanie Mills. And Miss Corn has it all. Dorothy sings, “We must look inside our hearts to find a world full of love, like yours, like mine--like home!” And, as Miss Corn’s long sustained note on the final word “HOME” soared to the skies, I thought, “The Wiz: What a night, what a show!”