So, this is goodbye.
This story starts with a girl. I liked her quite a bit, but we were not involved in the biblical sense.
She took an interest in me, which was rare and intoxicating in its own right. I had just graduated college, we were sitting together during a work break and she described how I could easily add teaching credentials to my degree and how I’d find a job at a Seattle school and how fun it would be to meet up to go to a movie …
At that moment, my entire future spooled out. I saw all of it, the lengthy career, the semi-professional wardrobe that would become progressively shabbier with each passing year, the time spent with family and friends — the life I would lead.
I went home to my apartment that night with a new-found certainty. I wrote and mailed out about 30 resumes. Two weeks later, I loaded my sinisterly unreliable Plymouth Horizon Death Trap (“it was a suicide rap, we gotta to get while we’re young”) and took off down the coast for a series of interviews at small newspapers known only to the people who lived in those towns.
I don’t regret that trip or any step that has taken me to this point.
But it’s time for me to embark on some other unplanned adventure. Friday was my final day as Daily Record managing editor.
We’ve gotten to know each other over the years. You’ve been with me through a lot. For those reading me since my NKC Tribune days, you were there when my mother died, when I got married, when my children were born and every milestone in between.
There was the life I didn’t want to lead and there’s the one I found with you. I made the right choice.
I don’t have a good explanation for why I got into journalism, so don’t expect any revelatory insights on the day I get out.
I discovered journalism was best if you didn’t think of it as a job. A job conjures thoughts of a 40-hour work week, fair wages, benefits, paid days off, three-day weekends, holidays, perks, professional advancement and a comfortable retirement.
Journalism will let you down on all of those counts. Journalism is a trek and an exploration. It is a license to ask questions, to learn something new every day, to struggle with your writing craft, to inform, entertain and annoy people. I can’t think of a better way to spend your time.
As sure as I was 36 years ago that loading the Horizon was the right thing to do, I was as sure cleaning out my desk this week.
I don’t why it was the right thing to do, but I am confident I will find out.
I am not sad because I performed to the best of my abilities. I made mistakes. I not only made every mistake known to man, but I also advanced mistakes into territories previously unexplored.
In my readers, I found forgiveness, kindness and compassion. I got more out of this experience than I expected or rightly deserved.
I never worked a day for the people/corporation who signed my checks. I worked for the people who folded open the paper to read the words I wrote. You were the best bosses ever.
To the diaspora of former Daily Record employees I so enjoyed spending far too much time with over the decades, I proudly join your ranks.
To readers, I ask you to keep reading and find out what the next person who fills this position has to say. That’s where the fun is.
-30-