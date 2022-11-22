...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice
accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice
accumulations between two and five hundredths of an inch in
the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the
Washington Cascades.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
1 of 3
Ays Garcia and James Schilling in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at Village Theatre in Issaquah.
Even if you think you have seen “Rodgers And Hammerstein’s Cinderella” before, it is never quite the same show twice ... or even the third or fourth time. The plot and songs stay basically the same. The script keeps changing depending on the era and who has a specific agenda to push. I can think of no other musical that has undergone so many alterations, addendums, additions and subtractions in its long history. It started out as a sweetly unpretentious TV vehicle fo Julie Andrews in 1957. It ended up on Broadway in 2012 with a script by Douglas Carter Beane so concerned with being “21st Century Correct” in every way it lost its charm and any real connection with Rodgers And Hammerstein’s score.
Fortunately, the Village Theatre production takes most of its cues from Robert L. Freedman’s near-perfect teleplay for Whitney Houston’s groundbreaking 1997 TV production. That version was forward-thinking in terms of its all-inclusive casting and also deeply respectful of its fairy tales meet Broadway origins. Thus, Prince Christopher (James Schilling) retains his concerned and doting parents King Maximillian and Queen Constantina (Brandon O’Neill and Candice Donehoo) and his loyal steward Lionel (Jason Weitkamp). All three of these major characters were omitted by Beane in his pointless revision. Also reinstated here is “The Sweetest Sounds”, which Christopher sings in perfectly beautiful counterpoint with Cinderella (Ays Garcia).
Director Desdemona Chiang sets the story in a materialistic, haute couture kingdom. The costumes by Chelsea Cook are neither familiar fairy tale fantasy nor modern dress. This is “Cinderella” redesigned by Gianni Versace, Vera Wang, and Donna Karan. The haute couture milieu works best in an early scene where everybody is out shopping and showing off their designer clothes; and the Ball, where the glamorous and chic vanity is so exaggerated it becomes humorously ridiculous. Even the Godmother (Cassi Q. Kohl) appears in a shimmering silver tuxedo. The overall production design by Lauren Nichols and Arnel Sanciano is surprisingly spare and minimalistic. There is an all-purpose staircase and some rather cramped looking unit sets that glide on and off as needed. The only scenic aspect that stands out is a prominent pumpkin patch.
I absolutely adored Jason Weitkamp as lovable Lionel. Lionel is an ultra-efficient events planner. He knows what his job is, and he wants his job done precisely and perfectly. He is too busy and too fabulous to bother with the shenanigans of the social-climbing Stepmother, played by the perfectly cast Anne Allgood. This Stepmother can barely tolerate her own selfish and lazy daughters. The Stepsisters, played by Carly Corey and Mia Mooko, seem like obnoxious “Valley Girls” from the 1980s. It is easy to see why their mother wants to marry them off to the prince, the butcher, the baker or the candlestick maker as quickly as possible.
The tempos of most of the songs have been sped up and juiced up so much the score now sounds like “Rodgers And Hammerstein Go Pop!” Originally, Julie Andrews sang “My Own Little Corner” as a poignant character ballad imbued with aspirational empowerment. Here, Miss Garcia belts it out like she is Chaka Khan loudly proclaiming “I’m Every Woman!” There is a huge difference between a ballad and a “Power Anthem”. She is so self-actualized, there is nothing for Cinderella to aspire to. Even the big event of Cinderella going to the Ball is curiously anti-climatic. There is very little wisdom for the Godmother to give, except to say something like, “It does not matter that your wishes are granted. All that matters is what you do with your wishes.”
For everything I enjoyed in this production, there were many other aspects that left me baffled and disenchanted. Miss Chiang sees Cinderella and Christopher as two socially awkward soul-mates, and she stresses that point in uncomfortable ways. Christopher is now so flustered and frustrated, he is annoying instead of charismatic and charming. And why must Cinderella trip on the palace steps, landing in a heap at Christopher’s feet? Cinderella certainly deserves moments of poise, grace and beauty. Why do Cinderella and Christopher start singing “Ten Minutes Ago” as interior monologues instead of a duet with each other? Why does the glass slipper look like a disco shoe bedazzled with glitter?
I did appreciate the smaller endearing moments of simple, straightforward storytelling. There are echoes of the Disney version when Cinderella’s mice friends appear as puppets operated by ensemble members dressed in black. And yes, it is fun when those puppet mice transform into an ensemble of human horses. But this production is so strenuously concerned with being everything to audiences of all ages, it misses the mark and the magic. Still, if any audience member is inspired to move out of their own little corner, be whatever they want to be, and transform their seemingly impossible goals into endless possibilities — that is wonderful enough.