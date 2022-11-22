Support Local Journalism


Even if you think you have seen “Rodgers And Hammerstein’s Cinderella” before, it is never quite the same show twice ... or even the third or fourth time. The plot and songs stay basically the same. The script keeps changing depending on the era and who has a specific agenda to push. I can think of no other musical that has undergone so many alterations, addendums, additions and subtractions in its long history. It started out as a sweetly unpretentious TV vehicle fo Julie Andrews in 1957. It ended up on Broadway in 2012 with a script by Douglas Carter Beane so concerned with being “21st Century Correct” in every way it lost its charm and any real connection with Rodgers And Hammerstein’s score.

Fortunately, the Village Theatre production takes most of its cues from Robert L. Freedman’s near-perfect teleplay for Whitney Houston’s groundbreaking 1997 TV production. That version was forward-thinking in terms of its all-inclusive casting and also deeply respectful of its fairy tales meet Broadway origins. Thus, Prince Christopher (James Schilling) retains his concerned and doting parents King Maximillian and Queen Constantina (Brandon O’Neill and Candice Donehoo) and his loyal steward Lionel (Jason Weitkamp). All three of these major characters were omitted by Beane in his pointless revision. Also reinstated here is “The Sweetest Sounds”, which Christopher sings in perfectly beautiful counterpoint with Cinderella (Ays Garcia).


