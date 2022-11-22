...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice
accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice
accumulations between two and five hundredths of an inch in
the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the
Washington Cascades.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
With the holiday season approaching, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest officials have announced three options for people to purchase a Christmas tree permit.
Permits may be purchased online through Recreation.gov, at some Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest offices, and from local vendors, according to a news release from the Forest Service
To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, go to Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forests Christmas Tree Permit in Washington — Recreation.gov. It is important to read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Permits purchased online have to be printed to be valid and must be with you when removing your tree.
Christmas tree permits cost $5 each (if purchased online there is an additional $2.50 charged for the reservation/transaction fee). Each tree permit allows a family to cut one tree, with a tree height limit of 15 feet, or dig a small live transplant tree. Permits are limited to two permits per household. The permits are non-refundable and are only good on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Christmas trees cannot be harvested in Wilderness areas, campgrounds, developed recreation areas, or tree plantations.
High clearance 4-wheel drive vehicles are recommended for driving on national forest roads during the winter months. Check conditions ahead of time, as many forest roads are already closed due to early snow. Remember to leave early in the day to allow for maximum daylight. Also, be prepared for all types of weather. It’s also a good idea to bring traction devices for cars, a shovel, warm clothing, blankets, a flashlight, and a first aid kit. Don’t forget to bring a saw to cut down the tree, a tarp to wrap around the tree, and a rope to secure the tarp in place on your vehicle.
Free tree permits are available to fourth-graders as part of the national Every Kid Outdoors initiative. Fourth-graders with a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass can get one free holiday tree cutting permit from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. In order for students to receive a free tree permit, they must present an Every Kid Outdoors pass or a valid paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website (https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm). Please note, not all national forest offices are open daily, so be sure to call before visiting offices.
There are many vendors selling national forest Christmas tree permits. A list of vendors is posted at https://bit.ly/3nM83Az .
For more information about the Christmas tree program on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, contact local ranger district offices or visit the forest website at https://go.usa.gov/xV7SG.
Be aware, some Forest Service roads are a part of the Washington State Sno-Park system and are closed to wheeled vehicle traffic and groomed for winter recreation. A Sno-Park permit may be required to park at a Sno-Park beginning Dec. 1. Check the forest website or call ranger district offices for information on roads or suggestions on where to go for your tree.