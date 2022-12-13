This photograph, dated from the 1970s, was taken from the roof of the Geddis Building in downtown Ellensburg of the Davidson Building located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Pearl Street and Fourth Avenue. The building was decorated with bright lights to celebrate the Christmas season. The building was constructed and opened in the fall of 1889 after John B. Davidson’s first brick building was destroyed by the July 4, 1889 fire. The ground floor has always been used for retail and business offices and the second story had been a hotel for many years.
A unique interior view of the Denmark School from 1898 shows the young children seated at their desks. Some of the students are reading while others seem more interested in the photographer. The school room is decorated with large pictures, book shelves, words and numbers written on the blackboard and many hanging paper chains made by the children. This photograph may have been taken around Christmas time. The children, listed in an unknown order, are Ella Pedersen, Flora Preece, Grace Wheeler, Clara Sorenson, Orange Walker, Wes Wheeler, Willa Sheldon, Morris Hayes, Ella Mann, Anna Jacobsen, Elga Sorenson, Anna Pedersen, Mary Sorenson, May Mitchel, Emma McEwen, Emma Wilson, Ella Parson, George Ferguson, Dora Hayes, Bertha Sorenson, Clara Sheldon, Al Sorenson, Annie Morrison, Ed Larsen, Carl Jacobsen, Elmer Jacobsen, Grant Morris, Mamie Preece, Vida Bellman, Willard Sheldon, Carrie Larsen, Andy Larsen, John Sorenson and Clara Pedersen.
This unique photograph was taken on a dark night in 1913 or 1914. Pearl Street is decorated with strings of bright lights from Third Avenue to Fifth Avenue. The many street lights can also be seen. American flags are visible hanging from the lamp posts on both sides of the street. The dark silhouettes of the buildings give the photograph a haunted feeling. Written on the front of the photograph is “Pearl Street at Night Ellensburg Wash.”
Courtesy Washington Rural Heritage
Courtesy Washington Rural Heritage
Down through the decades, Kittitas Valley residents have celebrated the Christmas season whether that meant lighting up downtown Ellensburg or stringing paper chains in rural one-room schools. Here are a few historic snapshots of the season.