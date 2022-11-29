Central Washington University is set to deliver a couple of community favorites as winter and the holiday season gets underway.
TRIP TO BANFF
Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world, held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, Canada. Immediately following the festival each fall, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road with stops planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, including Ellensburg. This year’s film fest will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday in the SURC Theatre. Tickets are available online www.cwu.edu/tickets or at the door starting at 6 p.m.
From more than 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world.
The films range in length and topic, from travel to remote vistas, topical environmental issues, and adrenaline-packed action sports the 2022/2023 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of outdoor adventures.
The event is hosted by CWU’s Outdoor Pursuits and Rentals, and is open to the public. Parking is free in university lots after 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise posted.
WARE FAIR RETURNS
After a two-year hiatus, the 45th annual Ware Fair, a juried art and craft show, returns to the CWU campus Dec. 1-3 . Vendors will offer their quality handmade goods at booths throughout the SURC, accompanied by holiday tunes and lots of festive cheer. Thursday and Friday the fair is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Saturday shoppers can browse and make their final selections from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is family friendly, with an added bonus on Saturday when Santa and Mrs. Claus stop by from 10 a.m. to noon. Parking is free after 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday unless otherwise posted.
The event is coordinated by CWU Campus Activities.
