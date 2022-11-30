Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


King County’s 2023-24 biennial budget approved in November includes funding for a new study to look at the feasibility of increasing rail capacity through Stampede Pass, according to a news releases

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn proposed a $150,000 amendment to finance a study by Washington State University looking at the costs and benefits of modifying railway tunnels to accommodate the double stacking of rail cars.


Tags

Recommended for you