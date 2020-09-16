Death notice: Barbara Jean Berg Sep 16, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara Jean Berg Barbara Jean Berg, 80, of Cle Elum, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $15.17/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesPark east of Ellensburg named after fallen Deputy Ryan ThompsonEllensburg schools eye a return to the classroomPoor air conditions forecast for weekend, outlook looking better later into next weekKittitas County COVID-19 counts rise slightlyBLM protesters hit 100-day mark in EllensburgEllensburg women recall the horrors of 9/11Thumbs: Down to KVH’s decision on insuranceKittitas School District starts in-person for the first day of schoolSept. 14 blotter: Don't have keys to handcuffsPossibility of respite from smoke, hazardous air conditions towards end of week Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter