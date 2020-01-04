Death notice: Charlotte J. Scott Jan 4, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charlotte J. Scott Charlotte J. Scott, 71, of Cle Elum, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Prestige Care & Rehab Center in Ellensburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cascade Funeral Home, Cle Elum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charlotte J. Scott Cle Elum Rehab Center Funeral Home Death Notice Care Arrangement Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFISH Food Bank Executive Director Peggy Morache named person of yearLocal farm recycling Christmas trees for goat feedDec. 31 blotter: Break in, bro hair, deer in the roadDec. 28-30 blotter: Public urination, animal problems, cattle escapingEllensburg continues to show it's one of the top teams in the state; cruises by Othello 50-29Top-5 sports moments of 2019 in Kittitas CountyGuest column: Concerns with city annexation plansDec. 25-26 blotter: Christmas call, loud music, abandoned carSonic Drive-in wait to last through 2020Kittitas County Sheriff's Office undergoes command restructure for 2020 Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter