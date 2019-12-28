Death notice: Doreen “Dori” Pike Dec 28, 2019 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Doreen “Dori” Pike Doreen “Dori” Pike, 81, died December 25, 2019 in Ellensburg. Dori was born March 6, 1938. A full obituary will follow. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crematory Doreen Pike Dori Funeral Home Obituary Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSonic Drive-in wait to last through 2020Bart Olson to run for Kittitas County sheriffT.J. Johnson showed unconditonal support of Kittitas athletics; his loss felt throughout communityDec. 25-26 blotter: Christmas call, loud music, abandoned carDec. 24 blotter: Reports of men stumbling, yelling obscenities in roadwayUnder the Hat: Billy Etbauer for PresidentDaycare owner arrested after 26 kids found behind false wallJustin Beckman blends past and future into lobby mural at Hotel WindrowLetter: It's not about the party, it's about the manDeputy dies in crash en route to domestic violence call Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter