Ernest G. Craft

Ernest G. Craft, 87, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home in Cle Elum. Ernest was born October 7, 1932 in Missoula, Montana. Services are pending. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

