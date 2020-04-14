Death notice: Eva M. Eubanks Apr 14, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eva M. Eubanks Eva M. Eubanks, age 76, passed away at her home of 58 Tobacco Barn Lane, Dunn, North Carolina, on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton’s Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eva M. Eubanks Payton Death Notice Arrangement Dunn Funeral Home Pass Away Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. COVID-19 Updates Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLong-time Kittitas County pastor dies of COVID-19 complicationsEllensburg Police make arrest in homicide investigationPolice search for suspects in fatal Everett shootingEllensburg Distillery making hand sanitizer as fast as it canPolice: Lynnwood employee fired after off-duty arrestKittitas County offering tax relief with payment optionsGaudino: No reduced staffing at CWU through at least June 30Letter: COVID-19 may be showing future of public educationBoard decides to cancel 23nd annual Jazz in the ValleyApril 8 blotter: Social distancing rules not being followed Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter