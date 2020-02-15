Death notice: Hilton B. Robinson Feb 15, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hilton B. Robinson Hilton B. Robinson, 88, of Cle Elum, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cascade Funeral Home, Cle Elum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hilton B. Robinson Cle Elum Funeral Home Arrangement Death Notice Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas student selected to represent the U.S. at World Youth AssemblyCompass Direct Healthcare offers different path to obtaining health careEllensburg boys upset another opponent to advance to district semifinalEllensburg senior plays at Carnegie Hall, hoping to study horn at CWUHow Katrina Whitney's mental positivity methods are game changing for the Ellensburg girlsFeb. 13 blotter: Looking for Ellensburg bluesHouse bill in committee proposing the Ellensburg Blue Agate be designated as the state gemstoneSchool board hears plea to stop using polystyrene traysFeb. 12 blotter: A case of false advertisingHayday Bake & Brew going strong after grand opening Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter