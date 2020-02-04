Howard Harold Woodworth

Howard Harold Woodworth, 94, of Ellensburg, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Holyrood Cemetery Chapel in Shoreline with interment and military honors to follow. Viewing will be 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. A complete obituary will be published tomorrow. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Howard’s family.

