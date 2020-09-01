Death notice: Ismael Suarez Serrano Sep 1, 2020 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ismael Suarez Serrano Ismael Suarez Serrano, 43, died August 27, 2020 in Vantage, Wa. Suarez Serrano was born May 7, 1977 in Colima Colima, Mexico. Services are pending. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $15.17/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEvans Canyon Fire hits Kittitas County lineThe Restricted District is a forgotten part of Ellensburg historySlim Pickens to be Inducted into Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of FameDamage at Anderson Hay and Grain facility estimated at $750,000Three-alarm fire breaks out overnight at Anderson Hay and GrainIndividual airlifted to Seattle hospital after fall in Yakima River canyonUpdated with correction: Kittitas schools to return with in-person, hybrid mixUpdated: Suspect in homicide found dead in Grant CountySuspect sought in Vantage area killingWoman drowns in Yakima River, sixth drowning death of year Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter